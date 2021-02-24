TECO Solutions targeting new segment

TECO Solutions is proud to announce that we are now increasing our capacity to conduct entire projects with fabrication, installation and modification to the hotel side of the world’s cruise vessels.

In addition, our sister company BLOM Maritime provides design, engineering and 3D scanning as they too are increasing their resources within this field.

“We have spent the last decade building extensive experience and expertise on maritime installations, with a special focus on green technology. As we now move ahead and target a new segment within the cruise industry, we are looking forward utilizing this experience to offer our customers an even more complete range of services. With highly skilled employees and an ISO-certified quality system, we will stay true to our mission of aiding our customers in optimizing their installation, repair and maintenance concepts, says Eivind Hermansen, CEO of TECO Solutions.

We have built on our existing experience from the cruise industry and expanded our team with Mr. Kristo Vaino as Commercial Manager for interior projects. Kristo has vast experience from both newbuild and retrofit projects. He will be a great asset to the company as well as to our customers. TECO Solutions offers a full value chain of interior projects, including sourcing, manning and project management.

TECO Solutions is serving the maritime market with turn-key installations, modifications, repairs, and surface treatment.

TECO Solutions is part of TECO Maritime Group, which has been serving the maritime industry since 1994. The group provides a comprehensive range of individual and integrated solutions. Including engineering, system installations, ship repair, surface treatment, automation, and marine chemicals. With an increased focus on the environment and new regulations, the company has been involved in installing more than 100 scrubber systems, more than 75 ballast water treatments systems and numerous advanced wastewater purification systems.

Source: TECO Solutions