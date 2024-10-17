TecPlata handles Argentina’s 1st carbon-neutral container

TecPlata achieved a new milestone with its handling of the first carbon-neutral container in Argentina. The latest achievement marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to sustainability, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovative logistics solutions.

Through the collaboration with Petrocuyo, LOGIN, and Carbon+, TecPlata successfully implemented practices that prioritize environmental responsibility while ensuring operational efficiency. TecPlata’s carbon neutral port logistics initiative not only sets a new standard across the industry, but also demonstrates the company’s dedication to fostering a greener future.

As the first Argentine port to achieve carbon neutrality, TecPlata is committed to driving sustainable practices in the logistics sector and generating a meaningful impact on the environment.

Source: ICTSI