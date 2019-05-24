Teekay Corporation Announces Banff FPSO Contract Extension

Teekay Corporation has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNR) to extend the employment of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO unit (Petrojarl Banff) on the Banff field in the North Sea for a period of one year to the end of August 2020 at substantially similar terms to the current contract, which includes an upside component linked to oil prices and oil/gas production.

“We are pleased to announce this important FPSO contract extension for the Petrojarl Banff, which extends the production of the fields in the North Sea, and we are committed to work together with CNR to maximize production in the future,” commented Kenneth Hvid, Teekay’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

