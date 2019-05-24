Teekay Corporation Reports EBITDA Increase OF 40% During First Quarter

Teekay Corporation yesterday reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. These results include the Company’s two publicly-listed consolidated subsidiaries Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Daughter Entities) and its equity-accounted investment in publicly-listed Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore) (NYSE:TOO), which the Company sold in May 2019, and all remaining subsidiaries and equity-accounted investments. Teekay, together with its subsidiaries other than the Daughter Entities and Teekay Offshore, is referred to in this release as Teekay Parent.

Financial Summary

In the first quarter of 2019, the Company made certain changes to its non-GAAP financial measures to more closely align with internal management reporting and annual reporting filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Form 20-F. Cash Flow from Vessel Operations (CFVO) and CFVO of Equity-Accounted for Investments are replaced with Total Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels, respectively. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release for definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and information about the changes made.

CEO Commentary

“In the first quarter of 2019, our total adjusted EBITDA increased by approximately $70 million, or over 40 percent, from the same period of the prior year, primarily driven by the contract start-up of various growth projects across the Teekay Group, certain LNG vessels commencing new contracts at higher rates and higher spot tanker rates,” commented Kenneth Hvid, Teekay’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our consolidated and Teekay Parent results in the first quarter of 2019 were negatively impacted by lower revenues from Teekay Parent’s directly-owned FPSO units as a result of some unplanned maintenance, lower production and the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, which reduced revenues by approximately $8 million in the first quarter of 2019.”

Mr. Hvid continued, “The divestment of our remaining interests in Teekay Offshore was an important milestone in our evolution and is aligned with Teekay’s strategy to simplify and focus on our core gas and tanker businesses. The net proceeds from the divestment allowed us to further delever Teekay Parent’s balance sheet, while also enabling us to reduce the size of the new bond offering to $250 million and shorten the tenor to 3.5 years, which provides a more flexible and lower cost structure to better suit our delevering strategy. Since the beginning of 2018, we have reduced Teekay Parent’s gross debt by over $260 million, or 40 percent, which is expected to reduce Teekay Parent’s interest expense and increase its free cash flow.”

“With the completion of our 2020 bond refinancing, the near completion of all our LNG growth projects, and the anticipated improving tanker and gas shipping market fundamentals, we believe that we have reached a positive turning point and are now positioned to create greater long-term value.”

“Despite the near-term weakness in the spot LNG carrier market, we continued to take advantage of the improving market fundamentals through Teekay LNG by securing one to three-year charters on multiple LNG carriers at attractive rates. Teekay LNG continues to report cash flow growth mainly driven by recent LNG carrier newbuilding deliveries and the start-up of various LNG carrier charter contracts at higher rates. In addition, as expected, Teekay LNG increased its quarterly cash distributions by 36 percent for the first quarter, which is part of its balanced capital allocation strategy that allows Teekay LNG to return additional capital to unitholders while also continue to delever its balance sheet.”

“Teekay Tankers benefitted from another quarter of strong tanker rates, which has resulted in two consecutive profitable quarters. However, spot tanker rates declined in the latter half of the first quarter due to certain seasonal and temporary factors. Looking ahead, we believe the tanker market fundamentals continue to support a market recovery that would increase both cash flows and asset values. With a stronger liquidity position and significant operating leverage, we believe that Teekay Tankers is well-positioned to benefit from a tanker market recovery.”

Summary of Results

Teekay Corporation Consolidated

The Company’s consolidated results during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to the same period of the prior year, were positively impacted primarily by higher earnings in Teekay LNG due to the delivery and contract start-up of several newbuildings during the past year as well as higher revenues earned from certain existing LNG carriers and multi-gas vessels and higher earnings in Teekay Tankers primarily as a result of an increase in spot tanker rates.

These increases were partially offset primarily by lower revenues from Teekay Parent’s three directly-owned floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period of the prior year, as a result of lower oil production and average oil prices, an increase in unplanned maintenance days, and lower revenues recognized in the first quarter of 2019 due to timing differences resulting from the adoption of the new lease accounting standards effective January 1, 2019.

In addition, GAAP net loss was negatively impacted in the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, by various items, including a write-down of $64.9 million of Teekay Parent’s investment in Teekay Offshore, and an increase in unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments, partially offset by a decrease in asset impairments.

Teekay Parent

Total Teekay Parent Free Cash Flow(1) was negative $13.8 million during the first quarter of 2019, compared to negative $3.2 million for the same period of the prior year primarily due to: lower revenues from the Banff and Hummingbird Spirit FPSO units due to contractual production tariffs linked to oil prices, which were lower in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year, lower revenues for the Foinaven FPSO unit due to lower production in the first quarter of 2019 and, as a result of the adoption of the new lease accounting standard in 2019, there was a deferral in 2019 of the recognition of approximately $4 million of additional incentive revenue related to the Foinaven FPSO and Banff FPSO units which would have been recognized in the first quarter of 2019 under the accounting standard in effect in 2018, and lower cash distributions from Teekay Offshore as its distributions were reduced to zero in January 2019. These decreases were partially offset by a 36 percent increase in Teekay LNG’s quarterly distribution in the first quarter of 2019 and lower Teekay Parent interest expense due to repurchase of a portion of its 8.5% 2020 bonds and repayments made on two revolving credit facilities since the beginning of 2018. Please refer to Appendix D of this release for additional information about Teekay Parent’s Free Cash Flow.

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States GAAP.

Summary Results of Daughter Entities

Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG’s net income and total adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, were positively impacted primarily by: the deliveries of six wholly-owned LNG carrier newbuildings (the Magdala, Myrina, Megara, Bahrain Spirit, Sean Spirit and Yamal Spirit) between February 2018 and January 2019; higher earnings from the Torben Spirit due to an increased charter rate from a new three-year charter contract which commenced in December 2018; higher earnings from Teekay LNG’s seven multi-gas carriers which earned higher spot revenues during the first quarter of 2019; earnings from the Magellan Spirit which has been employed on a charter-out basis since October 2018 to March 2019; and the deliveries of three LNG carrier newbuildings between January 2018 and January 2019 and the delivery of the second ARC7 LNG carrier newbuilding in September 2018 in two of Teekay LNG’s joint ventures, with Teekay LNG’s ownership interest in these vessels ranging from 20 to 30 percent, and 50 percent, respectively. These increases were partially offset by an increase in off-hire days in the first quarter of 2019 for certain of Teekay LNG’s vessels due to repairs and a scheduled dry docking.

In addition, GAAP net income was negatively impacted by unrealized losses of $4.4 million on non-designated derivative instruments in Teekay LNG’s equity-accounted investments in the first quarter of 2019 compared to gains on designated and non-designated derivative instruments of $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2018, and due to a gain of $5.6 million recognized on the sale of Teekay LNG’s 50 percent-owned joint venture with Exmar NV (the Excelsior Joint Venture) during the first quarter of 2018. These decreases were partially offset by write-downs of $18.7 million for the Alexander Spirit, European Spirit and African Spirit conventional tankers to their estimated fair values recorded during the first quarter of 2018.

Please refer to Teekay LNG’s first quarter 2019 earnings release for additional information on the financial results for this entity.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers’ net income and total adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2019 increased in comparison to the same period of the prior year, primarily due to higher average spot tanker rates and lower general and administrative expenses.

In addition, GAAP net income was negatively impacted by unrealized losses of $1.8 million on non-designated derivative instruments in the first quarter of 2019 compared to gains on non-designated derivative instruments of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Please refer to Teekay Tankers’ first quarter 2019 earnings release for additional information on the financial results for this entity.

Summary of Recent Events

Teekay Parent

In late April 2019, Teekay Parent agreed to sell to Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with its institutional partners (collectively Brookfield), all of the Company’s remaining interests in Teekay Offshore, which includes the Company’s 49% general partner interest, common units, warrants, and an outstanding $25 million loan from the Company to Teekay Offshore, for total cash proceeds of $100 million. The transaction closed on May 8, 2019.

In May 2019, Teekay Parent completed a private offering for $250 million in aggregate principal amount of 9.25% senior secured notes due November 2022 (the Notes). The Notes are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain of Teekay’s subsidiaries and will initially be secured by first-priority liens on two of Teekay Parent’s FPSO units, the Petrojarl Banff and Hummingbird Spirit, a pledge of the equity interests of the Teekay subsidiary that owns all of Teekay’s common units of Teekay LNG and all of Teekay’s Class A common shares of Teekay Tankers and a pledge of the equity interests in the Teekay subsidiaries that own its three FPSO units. In addition, Teekay Parent completed the settlement of its cash tender offer to purchase its outstanding 8.5% senior notes due 2020 (2020 Notes), repurchasing $460.9 million of the $497.7 million aggregate principal amount outstanding prior to the tender offer. Of the $460.9 million of repurchases of the 2020 Notes, $458.0 million was repurchased for total consideration of $1,032.50 per $1,000 of principal amount and $2.9 million was repurchased for total consideration of $982.50 per $1,000 of principal amount.

Teekay LNG

In April 2019, Teekay LNG secured a three-year fixed-rate charter contract for the Magellan Spirit LNG carrier, which is expected to commence at the end of May 2019, and concurrently extended the current charter-in contract from the Teekay LNG-Marubeni Joint Venture to cover the same three-year period.

In May 2019, Teekay LNG extended its fixed-rate charter contract of the Polar Spirit LNG carrier for three additional years at a charter rate in excess of the previous fixed-rate. The charter extension commenced on May 7, 2019.

In addition, in May 2019, Teekay LNG secured one-year fixed-rate charter contracts on both the Arwa Spirit and Marib Spirit LNG carriers, which are expected to commence mid-June and early-July 2019, respectively, both of which are owned by the Teekay LNG-Marubeni Joint Venture.

In February 2019, Teekay LNG entered into a commercial management agreement with Lauritzen Kosan A/S (Manager), a third-party commercial manager, pursuant to which the Manager will commercially manage Teekay LNG’s seven multi-gas vessels. In May 2019, Teekay LNG completed the transition of the commercial management of all seven multi-gas vessels to the Manager.

Teekay Tankers

In January 2019, Teekay Tankers entered into a time charter-out contract for one Suezmax tanker for a firm period of six months at a daily rate of $27,500.

In April 2019, Teekay Tankers entered into a time charter-in contract for an Aframax vessel for a firm period of two years, plus an extension option, which is expected to commence by July 2019 at a daily rate of $21,000.

Teekay Tankers’ current dividend policy is to pay out 30 to 50 percent of its quarterly adjusted net income, subject to reserves the Board of Directors may determine are necessary for the prudent operation of the company. Given the losses generated during the first three quarters of 2018, and the additional debt incurred from recent financing transactions to improve its liquidity position as well as the current tanker market weakness, Teekay Tankers has elected to reserve the amount that would have otherwise been paid out as a dividend for the first quarter of 2019 to reduce outstanding debt.

Liquidity

As at March 31, 2019, Teekay Parent had total liquidity of approximately $355.9 million (consisting of $213.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $142.8 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities) and, on a consolidated basis, Teekay had consolidated total liquidity of approximately $795.6 million (consisting of $410.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $384.9 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities).

Source: Teekay Corporation