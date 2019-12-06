Teekay first shipping company on the green bond list

Teekay Shuttle Tankers Friday became the first shipping company to list green bonds on Oslo Børs. Green finance is growing strongly.

In January 2015, Oslo Børs became the first stock exchange in the world with a separate list for green bonds. The list was established in order to increase the visibility of green investment choices.

Since its launch, new issuers have flowed to the list and raised ever-increasing sums through listing of new green loans. 33 green bonds are now listed with an outstanding value of NOK 34.6 billion. The number of issuers has also grown steadily, to 22 issuers today – see figure below.

The proceeds from Teekay Shuttle Tankers’ new bond issue will partially fund four E-Shuttle newbuilds currently under construction. «Our new generation of “E-Shuttles” use their own emissions as fuel. Once on the water, they will be the most environmentally friendly shuttle tankers ever built,» states the shipping company in an announcement.



Source: Oslo Bors