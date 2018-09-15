Teekay LNG Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. announced the following changes to the Board of Directors of Teekay GP LLC (TGP GP), the general partner of the Partnership:

-Kenneth Hvid, Teekay Corporation’s (Teekay) (NYSE:TK) President and CEO, has been reappointed as a member of the Board of Directors, replacing Vince Lok, Teekay’s Executive Vice President and CFO.

-Bill Utt has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Utt also currently serves as the Director and Chairman of Teekay and Teekay Offshore GP LLC (TOO GP), the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore) (NYSE:TOO).

“On behalf of our board and leadership team, I would like to thank Vince for his significant contributions and dedication to Teekay LNG,” commented Jane Hinkley, TGP GP’s Chairperson. “I would like to welcome back Kenneth to the Board and I am also pleased to welcome Bill to our Board, who has extensive experience in the energy industry and across the Teekay Group, and we look forward to working with both of them as we continue executing on Teekay LNG’s strategic plan.”

Mr. Utt has been a Teekay Board member since December 2015 and was appointed Chairman of Teekay and a Director and Chairman of TOO GP in June 2017. Mr. Utt has over 30 years of engineering and energy industry experience. Until his retirement in 2014, he served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KBR Inc., a global engineering, construction and services company. Before that, Mr. Utt served as the President and CEO of SUEZ Energy North America and President and CEO of Tractebel’s North American energy businesses. Mr. Utt also currently serves as Chairman on the Board of Directors at Cobalt International Energy and is a member of the Board of Directors for Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, a Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC portfolio company.

Source: Teekay LNG