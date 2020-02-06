Teekay Offshore Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2019 Results

Teekay Offshore GP L.L.C. (TOO GP), the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership), yesterday reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Consolidated Financial Summary

These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Please refer to Appendices to the release announcing the results for the third quarter of 2019 attached as Exhibit 1 to the Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2019 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Compared to Fourth Quarter of 2018

Revenues were $312 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $133 million, compared to $445 million in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to $91 million of revenue related to the positive settlement with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. and certain of its subsidiaries (together Petrobras) recorded during the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $21 million due to the amortization of non-cash deferred revenue relating to the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit during the fourth quarter of 2018, a $12 million decrease due to fewer vessels in our CoA shuttle tanker fleet during the fourth quarter of 2019 and the redelivery of an older shuttle tanker in August 2019 and an $8 million decrease due to the completion of the Ostras FPSO charter contract in March 2019.

Net loss increased to $286 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $68 million in the same quarter of the prior year. A $326 million increase in the net write-down of vessels and the decrease in revenues described above was partially offset by a $61 million increase in unrealized fair value gains mainly related to interest rate swap derivative instruments, reflecting increased interest rate levels in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to decreased interest rate levels in the fourth quarter of 2018, a $21 million increase in equity income, a $10 million increase in foreign currency exchange gains, a $6 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense due to the sale of certain shuttle tankers and a $5 million decrease in interest expense.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $167 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of $123 million, compared to $290 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in revenues, as explained above, partially offset by a $9 million increase in earnings from equity-accounted joint ventures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $110 million compared to $130 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the $123 million decrease in Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by a $6 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense and a $5 million decrease in interest expense.

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Compared to Third Quarter of 2019

Revenues increased by $13 million to $312 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $299 million for the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to increased utilization and rates in the shuttle tanker and towage fleets, and net loss increased by $251 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the prior quarter. The net loss during the fourth quarter of 2019 was impacted by a $342 million write-down of vessels. This was partially offset by the increase in revenues, as explained above, a $39 million increase in the consolidated unrealized fair value gains mainly related to interest rate swap derivative instruments, a $23 million increase in equity income due to the recognition of a maintenance bonus during the fourth quarter of 2019 and unrealized fair value gains on derivative instruments within the equity-accounted joint ventures, and an $11 million increase in foreign currency exchange gains.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $167 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of $9 million compared to $158 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an $8 million increase in earnings in the FPSO segment mainly from the recognition of the maintenance bonus during the fourth quarter of 2019 in the Pioneiro de Libra FPSO equity-accounted joint venture.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $15 million compared to $5 million in the third quarter of 2019 due to the increase in Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and a $6 million decrease in interest expense.

Fiscal Year 2019 Compared to Fiscal Year 2018

Revenues were $1,268 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1,416 million for the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to $91 million of revenue related to the positive settlement with Petrobras recorded during the fourth quarter of 2018, a $33 million decrease due to reduced charter rates under the Piranema Spirit FPSO contract extension and the amortization of non-cash deferred revenue in 2018, and a $30 million decrease due to the expiration of the Ostras FPSO charter contract in March 2019.

Net loss increased by $227 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior fiscal year mainly due to the $148 million decrease in revenues explained above, a $109 million increase in the net write-down of vessels and a $98 million increase in realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments, partially offset by the absence in 2019 of $55 million of losses on debt repurchases, a $30 million decrease in operating expenses, a $23 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense, a $15 million decrease in income tax expense and a $12 million increase in foreign currency exchange gains.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $672 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $783 million in the prior fiscal year, representing a decrease of $111 million. This decrease was due to the decrease in revenues, as explained above, in particular the absence of the $91 million Petrobras settlement, partially offset by a $30 million decrease in operating expenses.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $59 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $91 million compared to $150 million for 2018, primarily due to the decrease in Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by a $23 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense.

Please refer to “Operating Results” for additional information on variances by segment and Appendices A and B for reconciliations between GAAP net (loss) income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, respectively.

Summary of Recent Events

Delivery of Shuttle Tanker Newbuilding

In January 2020, the Partnership took delivery of one LNG-fueled Aframax shuttle tanker newbuilding, the Aurora Spirit. The vessel was constructed based on the Partnership’s E-shuttle design, which incorporates technologies intended to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, including LNG fuel and recovered volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as secondary fuel, as well as battery packs for flexible power distribution and blackout prevention. The vessel will commence operations under an existing master agreement with Equinor in the North Sea.

Completion of Brookfield Acquisition by Merger

On January 22, 2020, Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with certain of its affiliates and institutional partners (collectively, Brookfield), completed its acquisition by merger (the Merger) of all of the outstanding publicly held and listed common units representing limited partner interests of the Partnership (common units) held by parties other than Brookfield (unaffiliated unitholders) pursuant to the agreement and plan of merger (the Merger Agreement) among the Partnership, TOO GP and certain members of Brookfield.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, common units held by unaffiliated unitholders were converted into the right to receive $1.55 in cash per common unit (the cash consideration), other than common units held by unaffiliated unitholders who elected to receive the equity consideration (as defined below). As an alternative to receiving the cash consideration, each unaffiliated unitholder had the option to elect to forego the cash consideration and instead receive one newly designated unlisted Class A Common Unit of the Partnership per common unit (the equity consideration). The Class A Common Units are economically equivalent to the common units held by Brookfield following the Merger, but have limited voting rights and limited transferability.

As a result of the Merger, Brookfield owns 100% of the Class B Common Units, representing approximately 98.7% of the outstanding common units of the Partnership. All of the Class A Common Units, representing approximately 1.3% of the outstanding common units of the Partnership as of the closing of the Merger, are held by the unaffiliated unitholders who elected to receive the equity consideration in respect of their common units.

As a result of the Merger, and that the exercise price of each of the outstanding warrants exceeded the cash consideration, the warrants were automatically canceled and ceased to exist. No consideration was delivered in respect thereof. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Partnership’s outstanding preferred units were unchanged and remain outstanding following the Merger.

Trading of the Partnership’s common units was suspended on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE) before the beginning of trading on January 23, 2020. The Partnership requested that the NYSE file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) notifying the SEC of the delisting of its common units on the NYSE and the deregistration of the common units. The deregistration of the common units will become effective 90 days after the filing of the Form 25 or such shorter period as may be determined by the SEC.

Plan to Rebrand as Altera Infrastructure

In January 2020, following the closing of the Merger, the Partnership announced that it intends to change its name in due course to Altera Infrastructure L.P. and, effective from March 24, 2020, to rebrand the consolidated group of companies under the new umbrella of Altera Infrastructure.

Changes to Board of Directors

In January 2020, the Partnership announced the following changes to the Board of Directors of TOO GP:

The retirement of David L. Lemmon as a TOO GP Director and a member of the Audit, Compensation and Conflicts Committees, effective January 23, 2020, after 14 years with the TOO GP’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Lemmon’s replacement on the Audit Committee by Bill Utt, who is Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Governance Committee.

The prospective retirement of Kenneth Hvid, CEO of Teekay Corporation, as a TOO GP Director effective June 17, 2020, after nine years with TOO GP’s Board of Directors.

Financing

In October 2019, a subsidiary of the Partnership, Teekay Shuttle Tankers L.L.C., successfully placed $125 million of senior unsecured green floating-rate bonds due in October 2024. The bonds carry a coupon of three-month LIBOR plus 6.50%. The proceeds from the bonds will be to partially fund four LNG-fueled shuttle tankers, one of which delivered to the Partnership in January 2020, and the remaining of which vessels are currently under construction with expected deliveries through 2021.

In October 2019, the Partnership secured a $100 million bridge term loan to provide pre- and post-delivery financing for a shuttle tanker newbuilding to operate on the East Coast of Canada, which matures in August 2022. The debt facility bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 250 basis points until March 2020 and increases by 25 basis points per quarter thereafter. The Partnership intends to refinance the bridge loan into the existing East Coast Canada shuttle financing secured by the three vessels in operation. The facility remains undrawn.

Økokrim Investigation

In January 2020, Økokrim (the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime) and the local Stavanger police raided Teekay Shipping Norway AS’ (a subsidiary of the Partnership) premises, based on a search warrant issued pursuant to suspected violations of Norwegian pollution and export laws in connection with the export of the Navion Britannia shuttle tanker from the Norwegian Continental Shelf in March 2018. The Partnership has not identified such violations but continues to evaluate any potential liabilities together with advisors.

Liquidity Update

As of December 31, 2019, the Partnership had total liquidity of $304 million, including $105 million undrawn on a revolving credit facility, an increase of $33 million compared to September 30, 2019. The increase in liquidity was primarily due to the Partnership’s issuance of $125 million of senior unsecured green bonds during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating Results

The commentary below compares certain results of our operating segments (including the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to the same period of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

Adjusted EBITDA (including Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels) decreased by $27 million primarily due to the absence of $21 million in the amortization of non-cash deferred revenue relating to the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit and a decrease of $8 million due to the expiration of the charter contract of the Ostras FPSO unit in March 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by $8 million, compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due the recognition of a maintenance bonus during the fourth quarter of 2019 relating to the Libra FPSO unit in an equity-accounted joint venture.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $59 million mainly due to $55 million of revenues related to the positive settlement with Petrobras received in the fourth quarter of the prior year and a $5 million decrease due to the redelivery of the Stena Sirita from its charter contract in August 2019, which had reached the end of its estimated useful life.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was generally in line with the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $3 million mainly due to higher repair and maintenance expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was generally in line with the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $37 million due to the absence of $37 million of revenues related to the positive settlement with Petrobras received in the same quarter of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was generally in line with the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3 million compared to both prior periods presented due to higher utilization.

The Partnership redelivered the two in-chartered vessels to their owners in March and April 2019, respectively, and no longer has activity in the conventional tanker segment.

Teekay Offshore’s Fleet

The following table summarizes Teekay Offshore’s fleet as of February 6, 2020. In comparison to the previously-reported fleet table in the release for the third quarter of 2019, Teekay Offshore’s fleet decreased by two vessels due to the sale of the Navion Hispania and Stena Sirita shuttle tankers in January 2020, both of which vessels had reached the end of their estimated useful lives.

Source: Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.