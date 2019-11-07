Teekay Offshore Partners Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Teekay Offshore GP LLC (TOO GP), the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE:TOO), yesterday reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Third Quarter of 2019 Compared to Third Quarter of 2018

Revenues were $299 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $28 million compared to $328 million in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to reduced charter rates under the Piranema FPSO contract extension, the completion of the Ostras FPSO charter contract in March 2019 and the redelivery of an older shuttle tanker in August 2019.

Net loss decreased to $35 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $39 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease in revenues described above was offset by the absence of a $55 million loss on debt repurchases related to the repayment of a promissory note and certain senior unsecured bonds during the third quarter of 2018. Additionally, in the third quarter of 2019, net loss included a realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments of $28 million, reflecting decreased interest rate levels, compared to a realized and unrealized gain on derivative instruments of $9 million during the third quarter of 2018. Additionally, aggregate voyage and vessel operating expenses decreased by $14 million primarily due to lower shuttle tanker operating expenses and the sale of certain shuttle tankers.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $158 million in the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of $15 million compared to $172 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to a $19 million decrease in earnings from the FPSO segment, mainly due to the decrease in revenues as explained above.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $5 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $7 million compared to $12 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to the $15 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by a $5 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense due to the sale of certain shuttle tankers.

Third Quarter of 2019 Compared to Second Quarter of 2019

Revenues decreased by $20 million and net loss increased by $7 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the prior quarter. Revenues and vessel operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by $13 million and $15 million, respectively, from the termination of the Cheviot Field agreement relating to the Petrojarl Varg FPSO unit in the second quarter of 2019. Other items impacting the increase in net loss included a $13 million decrease in the gain on sale of three vessels recognized during the second quarter of 2019 and a $7 million increase in foreign currency exchange losses, partially offset by a $13 million decrease in realized losses and unrealized fair value losses on derivative instruments.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income were $158 million and $5 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019, which were both consistent with the second quarter 2019.

CEO Commentary

“We have delivered another solid operational quarter, with high uptimes and disciplined cost performance, reporting an Adjusted EBITDA of $158 million. Financial performance was consistent with the second quarter of this year both on a consolidated basis and across all segments,” commented Ingvild Sæther, President and CEO of Teekay Offshore Group Ltd.

“During the quarter we ordered a newbuilding shuttle tanker for our East Coast Canada operations, which increases the shuttle tanker capacity from three to four vessels in this region, reflecting the production forecasts of our clients. This brings our overall shuttle tanker fleet to 31 vessels, including seven newbuildings. We now have a total of over $1 billion of investments in our shuttle tanker newbuilding program which all are covered by contracts and will serve as offshore infrastructure for our customers in the North Sea and East Coast Canada for many years to come.”

Ms. Sæther added, “On the financing side, it has been another busy period with the closing of several financings and refinancings that have improved the maturity schedules and strengthened the balance sheets of both Teekay Offshore and Teekay Shuttle Tankers, our 100% owned and ringfenced subsidiary. Specifically, I would like to mention that in September, we completed a $120 million U.S. private placement in relation to our holding of 50% of the Libra FPSO and in October, Teekay Shuttle Tankers placed a $125 million green bond, which was the first ever green bond in the maritime sector in the Western Hemisphere. The green bond will partly finance four of our LNG-fueled shuttle tanker newbuildings where CO2 emissions are reduced by almost 50%.”

Summary of Recent Events

Brookfield Investment

On October 1, 2019, the Partnership announced that it entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the Merger Agreement) with Brookfield Business Partners L.P., and certain of its affiliates and institutional partners (collectively, Brookfield). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Brookfield has agreed to acquire all of the approximately 27% outstanding publicly held common units representing limited partner interests of the Partnership (common units) not already held by Brookfield. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, a newly formed subsidiary of Brookfield will merge with and into the Partnership, with the Partnership surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield and Teekay Offshore GP L.L.C. (the Merger). The Merger will become effective upon the filing of a properly executed certificate of merger with the Registrar of Corporations of the Republic of the Marshall Islands or at such later date and time as may be agreed by the parties and set forth in the certificate of merger (the Effective Time).

The Merger Agreement provides that, at the Effective Time, each Common Unit issued and outstanding as of immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than the Brookfield Units) will be converted into the right to receive $1.55 in cash, to be paid without any interest thereon and reduced by any applicable tax withholding. As an alternative to receiving the cash consideration, each unaffiliated unitholder will have the option to elect to receive one newly designated unlisted Class A Common Unit of the Partnership per common unit. Further details on the terms of the merger, including risk factors associated with the newly designated unlisted Class A Common Units, is provided in the Schedule 13e-3 Transaction Statement filed by the Partnership on October 28, 2019.

Financing

In October 2019, a subsidiary of the Partnership, Teekay Shuttle Tankers L.L.C., successfully placed $125 million of senior unsecured green bonds due in October 2024. The Green Bonds carry a coupon of three months LIBOR plus 6.50%. The proceeds from the bonds will be used in accordance with the Partnership’s Green Bond Framework to partially fund four LNG-fueled shuttle tankers currently under construction with expected deliveries in late-2019 through 2020.

In October 2019, the Partnership secured a $100 million bridge term loan to provide pre- and post-delivery financing for a shuttle tanker newbuilding to operate on the East Coast of Canada (see Shuttle Tanker Newbuilding below), which matures in August 2022. The debt facility bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 250 basis points until March 2020 and increases by 25 basis points per quarter thereafter. The Partnership intends to refinance the bridge loan into the existing East Coast Canada shuttle financing secured by the three vessels in operations.

In September 2019, the Partnership entered into a sale and leaseback transaction with a third-party that will: provide pre-delivery financing for two shuttle tankers currently under construction; purchase the vessels for an adjustable purchase price of $107.1 million per vessel from the Partnership upon their expected deliveries in late-2020 and early-2021, respectively; and charter the vessels back to the Partnership for ten years, at which point the vessels will be sold back to the Partnership. The pre-delivery financing bears interest at a fixed rate of 5.5%, while the post-delivery sale and leaseback transaction is based on an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.85%.

In September 2019, the Partnership completed a $120 million U.S. private placement of 7.11% Notes, due in September 2027, to be used for general corporate purposes.

In September 2019, the Partnership amended an existing loan agreement secured by the Arendal Spirit UMS to remove a mandatory prepayment clause under which the outstanding balance was due on September 30, 2019. The modified debt facility now matures in February 2023.

In September 2019, the Partnership extended the maturity date of an existing unsecured revolving credit facility provided by Brookfield, which provides for borrowings of up to $125 million. The amended revolving credit facility matures on October 1, 2020 and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus a margin of 7.0% on any drawn amount during the extended term.

In September 2019, a subsidiary of the Partnership, Teekay Shuttle Tankers L.L.C., amended its $250 million fixed rate notes loan agreement to remove a change of control clause in the event of a delisting of the Partnership’s common units. The bonds will be repaid at 101% of par value, rather than 100%, when maturing in August 2022.

In August 2019, the Partnership completed a $26 million refinancing of an existing term loan secured by the Suksan Salamander FSO unit, which extended the maturity from August 2019 to August 2022. The new credit facility bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 290 basis points.

In July 2019, the remaining $75 million principal of the Partnership’s outstanding five-year 6.0% senior unsecured bonds matured and was repaid by drawing $75 million from the Partnership’s capacity under an existing unsecured revolving credit facility provided by Brookfield. At September 30, 2019, the facility provided by Brookfield was fully drawn.

Shuttle Tanker Newbuilding

In August 2019, the Partnership entered into a shipbuilding contract with Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. to construct a shuttle tanker for an estimated aggregate fully built-up cost of approximately $130 million. The shuttle tanker newbuilding will, together with three existing vessels, operate under the existing contracts with a group of oil companies to provide shuttle tanker services for oil production on the East Coast of Canada. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Partnership in early-2022.

Dispute Resolutions

In September 2019, the arbitration hearing relating to claims brought by the charterer of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO unit, against the Partnership, for a reduced purchase price option and certain liquidated damages, concluded. The claim relating to the charterers right to purchase the FPSO at a 20% purchase price discount was denied, however, liquidated damages were awarded to the charterer of the unit, offset to an extent by certain damages awarded to the Partnership in respect of counterclaims brought against the charterer for their actions. Interest was applied to the awarded amounts leaving a balancing payment of approximately $25 million, which was settled by the Partnership in October 2019.

In September 2019, the Partnership resolved an existing dispute with a shipyard relating to the completion of the conversion of the Randgrid FSO unit and in respect of amounts the shipyard claimed to be owed under disputed variation orders in the amount of approximately $100 million. The Partnership made a payment of approximately $22 million in October 2019 in full and final settlement of these claims.

Liquidity Update

As of September 30, 2019, the Partnership had total liquidity of $271 million, an increase of $69 million compared to June 30, 2019. The increase in liquidity was primarily due to the Partnership’s issuance of $120 million of Notes during the third quarter of 2019.

Operating Results

The commentary below compares certain results of our operating segments for the three months ended September 30, 2019 to the same period of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

FPSO Segment

Adjusted EBITDA (including Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels) decreased by $19 million primarily due to: a decrease of $12 million due to a contract extension for the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit operating at lower charter rates than the original contract and a decrease in the amortization of non-cash deferred revenue; and a decrease of $9 million due to the completion of the charter contract of the Petrojarl Cidade de Rio das Ostras FPSO unit in March 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was in line with the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was in line with the same quarter in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $3 million, compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the re-delivery of the Stena Sirita in August 2019, which had reached the end of its estimated useful life.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3 million mainly due to higher uptime related to the Randgrid FSO unit and lower repairs and maintenance expenditure on the FSO units.

Adjusted EBITDA was in line with the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2 million. The Partnership redelivered the two in-chartered vessels to their owners in March and April 2019, respectively, and no longer has activity in the conventional tanker segment.

Teekay Offshore’s Fleet

The following table summarizes Teekay Offshore’s fleet as of November 7, 2019. In comparison to the previously-reported fleet table in the release for the second quarter of 2019, Teekay Offshore’s owned Shuttle Tanker fleet increased by one vessel due to an additional committed shuttle tanker newbuilding described above.

1. Includes two FPSO units, the Cidade de Itajai and Pioneiro de Libra, in which Teekay Offshore’s ownership interest is 50 percent.

2. Includes four shuttle tankers in which Teekay Offshore’s ownership interest is 50 percent and one HiLoad DP unit.

3. Includes seven DP2 shuttle tanker newbuildings scheduled for delivery in late-2019 through early-2022, two of which will operate under Teekay Offshore’s master agreement with Equinor in the North Sea, four of which will join Teekay Offshore’s CoA portfolio in the North Sea and one which will operate under Teekay Offshore’s existing contracts on the East Coast of Canada.

