Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Teekay Offshore Partners Secures $450 Million Shuttle Tanker Fleet Refinancing

Teekay Offshore Partners Secures $450 Million Shuttle Tanker Fleet Refinancing

in International Shipping News 25/05/2019

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE:TOO) announced that in accordance with previously noted financing plans, it has secured a new $450 million revolving credit facility for sixteen shuttle tankers. The facility will be used to refinance the existing revolving credit facility dated September 8, 2017, currently fully drawn with outstanding amount of $445 million, and for general corporate purposes. The facility is funded by commercial banks and bears interest at LIBOR + 250 basis points with a five-year tenor and a profile of 8.4 years.
Source: Teekay Offshore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software