Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and annual 2021 results

Highlights

•Reported GAAP net loss of $39.8 million, or $1.17 per share; and adjusted net loss(1) of $25.0 million, or $0.74 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 (excluding items listed in Appendix A to this release).

•Fiscal year 2021 GAAP net loss of $242.4 million, or $7.16 per share; and fiscal year 2021 adjusted net loss(1) of $138.6 million, or $4.09 per share (excluding items listed in Appendix A to this release).

•The Company’s full service lightering business earned a premium rate of $22,200 per day in the fourth quarter of 2021, improving overall Aframax earnings for the quarter.

•In December 2021, Teekay Tankers sold a 2004-built Aframax vessel for $13 million. In January 2022, Teekay Tankers entered into agreements to sell a 2004-built Aframax vessel and a 2004-built Suezmax vessel for total proceeds of $28.6 million.

•In December 2021 and February 2022, signed term sheets for new, low-cost sale-leaseback financings to refinance 13 existing vessels, which are expected to be completed in the first and second quarter of 2022 and increase the Company’s liquidity by approximately $75 million. Including these refinancings and the two vessels agreed to be sold in early-2022, Teekay Tankers’ pro forma liquidity was approximately $246 million(3) as of December 31, 2021.

•In January 2022, chartered-out one Aframax vessel for $18,000 per day for a 12-month period.

Hamilton, Bermuda, February 24, 2022 – Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers or the Company) (NYSE: TNK) today reported the Company’s results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021:

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Compared to Third Quarter of 2021

The reduction in GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2021, was primarily due to higher average spot tanker rates and full service lightering revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting this, GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 included an $11.6 million equity loss relating to the write-down of an equity-accounted investment and a net expense of $4.3 million relating to vessel write-downs and loss on vessel sales, which was higher than the net expense of $0.7 million relating to the vessel write-downs and gains on vessel sales recorded as part of the GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter of 2020

The reduction in GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020, was primarily due to higher average spot tanker rates and full service lightering revenues, a lower number of scheduled dry dockings, and lower accrued freight taxes in the fourth quarter of 2021, partially offset by the expiration of certain fixed-rate time charter contracts at higher rates during 2021. In addition, GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 included an $11.6 million equity loss relating to the write-down of an equity-accounted investment and a net expense of $4.3 million relating to vessel write-downs and loss on vessel sales, compared to a $24.3 million write-down of assets recorded as part of the GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020.

CEO Commentary

“Spot tanker rates in the fourth quarter of 2021 improved due to recovering global crude oil trade; however, spot tanker rates remained well below historic averages due to ongoing OPEC+ production cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and higher bunker fuel prices,” commented Kevin Mackay, Teekay Tankers’ President and CEO.

“In early-2022, the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and higher bunker fuel prices continue to weigh on crude spot tanker rates. Although the near-term outlook is uncertain mainly due to COVID-19 and geopolitical tension, we believe that many of the leading indicators for a tanker market recovery continue to improve. Growing oil demand is expected to surpass pre-COVID levels this year, while OPEC+ and non-OPEC crude oil production continues to increase, and global inventories continue to decline. There are also positive tanker supply fundamentals, including a small orderbook – particularly from the second half of this year, limited new vessel orders, and increased scrapping.”

“Since reporting earnings last quarter, we opportunistically sold two 2004-built vessels and have agreed to sell a third 2004-built vessel at attractive prices, for a total gross proceeds of $42 million, while also entering into term sheets for new, low-cost sale-leaseback financings, all of which will further reinforce our balance sheet. Including these transactions, the Company’s pro forma liquidity position was approximately $246 million(1) as of December 31, 2021.”

“While we anticipate a strengthening of the tanker market as trade volumes continue to recover, we remain financially resilient during this period of low tanker rates, and are well-positioned to benefit from the anticipated tanker recovery.”

Summary of Recent Events

In December 2021, Teekay Tankers sold a 2004-built Aframax for gross proceeds of $13 million. In January 2022, the Company entered into agreements to sell a 2004-built Aframax and a 2004-built Suezmax for total gross proceeds of approximately $29 million; one of the vessel sales was completed in February 2022 with the remaining vessel sale expected to be completed in March or April of 2022.

In December 2021 and February 2022, the Company signed term sheets to refinance 13 vessels with new, low-cost sale-leaseback financings. The refinancings, which remain subject to final documentation and other customary closing conditions, are expected to be completed in the first and second quarters of 2022 and to increase the Company’s liquidity position by approximately $75 million.

In January 2022, Teekay Tankers chartered-out one Aframax for $18,000 per day for a 12-month period.

