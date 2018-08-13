Teekay Tankers (TNK) Given News Impact Score of 0.09

Media headlines about Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Tankers earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the shipping company an impact score of 47.0013353960631 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE TNK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. 603,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $265.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.84. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.30 to $1.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.65.

