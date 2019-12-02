Tehran’s tanker freed by Gibraltar ‘leased’ to Iranian shipping company – media The Iranian-flagged tanker released by Gibraltar after more than a month-long arrest is “leased” to an Iranian shipping company, a new report says. The ship’s seizure led to a row between Tehran and the UK.

“It is worth noting that the Grace 1 vessel, renamed Adrian Darya after the seizure… is currently leased to one of Iran’s shipping lines,” Iranian ILNA news agency said, as cited by Reuters.

The Iranian ship was released last week after it was seized by British and Gibraltar forces in early July under the suspicion of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. The incident stirred up a diplomatic row between Tehran and London. Iranian officials denied that the vessel violated any laws and accused the UK of “piracy.”

The ship was Panama-flagged and reportedly owned by a Singaporean company during its seizure. It was subsequently reflagged as Iranian.

The IRGC Navy chief, Alireza Tangsiri, the ship “needs no escort” during its voyage.

The US has issued its own arrest warrant for the tanker, arguing that it was “assisting” the IRGC, which has been blacklisted as a “terrorist organization” by Washington.

In late July, Iran seized British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, claiming it violated maritime rules when passing through the Strait of Hormuz. It is currently being held at an Iranian port.

