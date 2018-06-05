Tekomar XPERT delivers smarter performance for marine customers with intuitive upgrade

Fleet operators can save time and money by choosing ABB’s Tekomar XPERT, with the performance evaluation software upgraded to offer faster access to data that enables enhanced fleet performance.

By evaluating deviations and quantifying potential fuel oil savings, ABB’s Tekomar XPERT offers an excellent value proposition, delivering accurate advice that mitigates high fuel costs and reduces the environmental footprint. The upgrade of the sustainable propulsion performance monitoring solution, already used by over 1,000 ships, includes a dynamic new interface with essential information in an intuitive display.

Beat Güttinger, Head of Tekomar for ABB Turbocharging, shared, “With this new upgrade, Tekomar XPERT offers marine customers an instant overview of their entire fleet. Whether an operator oversees five ships or many more across an international fleet, the benefits are evident. Customers can quickly pinpoint vital data, such as vessel reporting activity and savings potential, and select criteria including engine and ship type to filter results. This saves time and money by making it faster and more convenient for customers to identify and analyse essential data for optimal performance monitoring.”

XPERT analyzes the performance of any two-stroke diesel main engine, any auxiliary engine and any turbocharger for whatever configuration is found on a vessel. Advanced diagnostics, combined with intelligence, allow ship operators to immediately focus on fixing potential problems, rather than initially spending many hours analyzing them.

The upgrade enhances the overall service offering, with popular existing features kept for consistency and complemented by user-focused improvements. Connectivity is a key benefit, with a fleet manager able to overlook crew to respond immediately based on smart insights. The software also provides a platform for engine licensors and builders to cooperate.

“This upgrade of Tekomar XPERT supports a new level of quality control,” said Mr Güttinger.

“With the new overview screen, a fleet operator can instantly get a sense of priority actions required across a fleet and sub-fleets, 24/7.”

ABB Turbocharging will be showcasing the upgraded digital solution from 4-8 June at Posidonia 2018, an international shipping exhibition in Athens, Greece.

Tekomar XPERT was incorporated into ABB’s comprehensive digital portfolio in 2017, with the rapid development of XPERT reflecting ABB Turbocharging’s ongoing commitment to innovation, technology and continuous improvement.

Extending the ABB Group offering in digitalization, the performance monitoring of ship propulsion, including turbochargers, falls under the ABB AbilityTM umbrella. ABB AbilityTM is ABB’s unified, cross-industry digital offering with devices, systems, solutions, services and a platform, which enables customers to increase productivity and lower costs.

Looking ahead, XPERT will be further integrated, enabling ship management companies to know more about vessel operations and achieve more from their fleets for better business performance.

Source: ABB Turbocharging