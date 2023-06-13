Teledyne Flir Announces Up To $5,000 In Savings On Select Maritime Cameras

Teledyne FLIR, global leaders in high performance marine thermal imaging systems, announced today a special, limited-time FLIR Maritime camera promotion. Customers that purchase select marine cameras between June 1st and July 2nd, can get as much as $5,000 off their purchase.

Consumers can take advantage of the savings by purchasing through Teledyne FLIR’s network of authorized dealers in the US and Canada. The company’s dealer network offers expert advice and installation services, helping consumers select the best camera to complement their onboard navigation system.

Trusted by thousands of professional mariners around the world, FLIR Maritime cameras combine battle-proven reliability, industry-leading performance, and marine electronics-friendly integration. FLIR Maritime cameras connect seamlessly with chartplotters from Furuno, Garmin, Raymarine and Simrad, letting boaters experience safer navigation at night and in limited visibility.

The M232 pan and tilt camera is one of FLIR’s smallest and most affordable marine thermal cameras. Featuring a resolution of 320 × 240, the M232 improves safety by revealing vessels and obstacles at night.

Combining a high-performance visible marine camera with long-range optical zoom capability, the M300C offers positive target identification for law enforcement, commercial, and recreational applications. Advanced gyro-stabilization provides steady imaging in rough sea conditions and allows the M300C to monitor targets or hazards over long distances continuously.

Featuring a high-definition low light camera and one of the most advanced FLIR thermal imaging cores, the M364C provides an elite level of awareness on the water. Exclusive FLIR Color Thermal Vision™ (CTV) technology blends visible camera details with a thermal image, overlaying vital color imagery that allows captains to positively identify navigation aids and other vessels within the thermal scene. Trusted thermal imaging performance, intelligent object recognition technology, and enhanced gyro-stabilization make the M364C indispensable tools for law enforcement professionals, commercial mariners, and serious recreational boaters.

Source: Teledyne