Telenor Maritime and AT&T revolutionize passenger experience with groundbreaking maritime 5G roaming agreement.

Telenor Maritime, in collaboration with AT&T, is thrilled to announce a new initiative that will transform the onboard experience for cruise and ferry passengers worldwide. Passengers can now enjoy transparent, affordable and seamless connectivity at sea, mirroring the comfort and convenience of home usage.

The launch of AT&T’s Cruise IDP (International Day Pass) enables passengers to utilize their phones effortlessly, with the freedom to stay connected just as they do on land, without the worry of bill shocks.

With Telenor Maritime’s extensive mobile network spanning over 280 ships globally, catering to millions of passengers daily, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the onboard experience. With packages at a fixed, affordable daily rate, passengers can now embark on their journeys with the assurance of seamless connectivity, enabling them to share their adventures and stay connected to what matters most.

“We are excited to introduce this revolutionary roaming product, in partnership with AT&T.” said Håkon Berdal, Commercial Roaming Manager at Telenor Maritime. “This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing the passenger experience by providing seamless connectivity solutions that transcend the boundaries of traditional maritime communication.”

The launch of this transformative initiative not only redefines connectivity at sea but also reinforces Telenor Maritime’s dedication to delivering unparalleled service and innovation for passengers worldwide.

Source: Telenor Maritime