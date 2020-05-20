Telenor Satellite announces THOR 7 type approval for Intellian’s v85NX antenna system

On 20 May 2020 Telenor Satellite, Europe’s most versatile satellite operator, has announced its approval of Intellian’s v85NX antenna after successful sea trials. It will be used with Telenor Satellite’s THOR 7 Anker Maritime Ka-band service.

THOR 7 has long been established as the optimal choice for clients looking for premium VSAT connectivity across Europe. Even for smaller antennas, its highly focused spot beams make it an ideal choice for anyone operating throughout the main European sea routes, from the Barents Sea in the north, to the Mediterranean Sea in the south.

The combination of THOR 7 and the v85NX series of antennas is a competitive choice for customers looking for excellent connectivity paired with a top quality, compact antenna with low capital and operational expenditure. The size and weight of the antennas make them easy to install, and a step-by-step commissioning wizard built into the antenna management and control software also saves time and money for the user.

Jan Hetland, Director, Data Services Division at Telenor Satellite, said: “We are always striving to ensure we offer the best possible service to our customers and so are delighted to welcome Intellian’s v85NX antenna into the 1 metre antenna class of our leading THOR 7 Anker service. As a satellite service provider focusing on quality and high performance for the maritime sector, we have to be certain that the hardware we choose matches our own high standards, and Intellian’s NX series systems have a range of features that we welcome. Their innovative design reflects our forward-looking service provision.”

Eric Sung, Intellian CEO, commented: “This certification from Telenor Satellite, and the competitive price bracket in which Telenor has placed the v85NX, underlines the performance and versatility of our NX series antennas. New customers can purchase a v85NX antenna pre-configured for Ka-band off the shelf, while users who already own a v85NX antenna on a Ku-band network can easily convert it to Ka-band operation for use with THOR 7. We are delighted to join with Telenor Satellite in facilitating flexible, high-speed communications across Europe.”

Jan Hetland added: “We have a reputation for excellence and so it is imperative that our partner companies share our ethos. We believe that is the case with Intellian as we continue working together to deliver outstanding Ka-band connectivity to our loyal Anker maritime customers.”

Source: Telenor Satellite