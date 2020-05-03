Temporary furlough of manufacturing staff at Shakespeare Marine

World leader in marine antenna design, Shakespeare® Marine, announces the temporary closure of its UK manufacturing facility, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From Monday 4th May 2020, the full UK manufacturing team – which comprises of 17 employees, based in Fleetwood – will take furlough leave for a period of three weeks. The decision has been made after closely monitoring the advice of the World Health Organisation, Public Health England and the UK Government.

Shakespeare Marine will support its furloughed employees during this time and will top up the government’s 80% contribution with the outstanding 20% of their salary, ensuring no shortfall is experienced by the staff.

The sales and shipping operations remain fully staffed and working as expected. All bespoke orders up to this point have been fulfilled, and any new orders received during this time will be placed on hold until the team return, this includes the likes of special plugs, cable or frequencies. Any orders – new and existing – of products already manufactured in advance and held as stock, will be fulfilled within seven working days.

Gary Walsh, General Manager at Shakespeare Marine, comments, “We’d like to thank our team for their ongoing commitment and hard work during this uncertain time. The team have worked tirelessly to ensure there are good stock levels to fulfil orders during the three weeks. This is a short-term and temporary measure, and we look forward to returning to normal, as soon as possible.”

The Shakespeare Marine team are constantly monitoring the situation and will review the furlough decision on a regular basis.

Established in 1897, Shakespeare® Marine is a global antenna brand with a reputation for superior quality. It recently launched the world’s first inflatable emergency VHF antenna – the GALAXY INFL8 – which has taken the industry by storm and is the proud recipient of seven awards.

Source: Shakespeare Marine