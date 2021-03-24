Ten crude tankers could be affected by Suez Canal blockage so far- Vortexa

Ten tankers carrying 13 million barrels of crude could be affected after a container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking vessels passing through, oil analytics firm Vortexa said on Wednesday.

The approximate rate of backlog is about 50 vessels a day and any delays leading to re-routings will add 15 days to a Middle East to Europe voyage, Vortexa added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, editing by Louise Heavens)