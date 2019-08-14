Ten deliveries of the same concept solution to ESVAGT

Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) has signed a contract for the delivery of a further three equipment packages with IAS/PMS to ESVAGT, a pioneer in offshore wind.

This will be vessels number eight, nine and ten delivered to ESVAGT, where NES will deliver the same integrated automation system (IAS) and navigation and communication package with Concept Bridge as those delivered for the other windfarm service vessels.

The contract is worth NOK 21 million.

Good concept

‘We are very satisfied with NES’s concept solutions. Through our long collaboration and many projects, we have ordered an equipment package specially designed to include a solution that is especially functional for our needs,’ says Project Director in ESVAGT Gerner Eskelund.

The first equipment package with engineering is scheduled for delivery in March 2020. There is also an option for the delivery of a complete tank gauging system, with sensors for tank sounding, as integrated components of IAS.

A milestone

‘NES have previously delivered propulsion systems to ESVAGT. The fact that we have now sold ten concept solutions with automation and bridge solutions, as well as five propulsion systems to one and the same customer, is a milestone for us,’ says General Manager Sales & Marketing Svein Ove Farstad of NES.

‘Listening to the customer and considering their needs is of great importance, and is why we are able to deliver specially designed concepts adapted to both the customer and ship.’

The vessels are of the Havyard 831L SOV design, and will be built by Havyard Ship Technology in Leirvik in Sogn. The ships are build number 146, 148 and 149.

Source: Norwegian Electric Systems (NES)