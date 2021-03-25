TEN Ltd. Reported Net Income of $59.2 Million

TEN, Ltd. (TEN) reports results (unaudited) for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2020

In 2020, TEN earned a net income of $59.2 million before non-cash charges of $35.2 million, compared to $42.7 million net income in 2019 excluding non-cash impairment charge of $27.6 million, a $16.5 million improvement on a year-to-year basis.

Voyage revenues rose to $644.1 million, a $46.7 million increase over 2019, despite the materially reduced global oil demand the pandemic created for most of 2020. In addition, and in view of this lackluster freight environment, TEN advanced nine of its vessels through their obligatory dry-dockings, so as to have them available for healthier charters once the markets rebound. Moreover, the Company is maintaining a significantly higher number of vessels in the spot market, compared to 2019, pending time charter rates to reflect the global economic turnaround a post-Covid-19 environment is expected to create. We are beginning to see signs of that forming in the first quarter and the Company is already taking advantage of that eventuality.

With still many vessels in the fleet operating in attractive time-charters, TEN managed a 94.2% utilization and an average daily TCE per vessel of $23,638 in 2020, an 11% improvement over the previous year. (Total revenues included a significant contribution from the two LNG carriers of $42.1 million.)

TEN achieved operating income of $96.7 million in 2020, compared to $85.9 million in 2019, a 12.6% increase, despite the turbulence the pandemic created to world economies.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $267 million, $10.0 million higher than in 2019. The Company had a comfortable $172 million cash surplus at year-end after having redeemed all $50 million worth of Series C perpetual preferred stock, in similar fashion with the $50 million Series B perpetual preferred stock redemption a year earlier. A total $100 million preferred shares redemptions, from cash at hand, in a space of about 14 months, in addition to $161 million of scheduled debt repayments in 2020.

Voyage expenses were controlled to $145.3 million in 2020, despite the increased spot vessel activity.

Operating expenses decreased to $179.2 million from the 2019 level, despite a higher number of vessels in operation in 2020. On a daily average per vessel basis, operating expenses were $7,821 per day across our diversified fleet.

Total debt fell by a net $34.8 million despite raising $137 million of new loans, including predelivery financing, at competitive terms, relating to the delivery of our new buildings and our vessels under construction. We also took advantage of low interest rates to refinance loans at considerably better terms, resulting in an extra $43.4 million of cash being made available.

Interest and Finance costs in 2020 were down by $4.1 million from the 2019 level to $70.6 million due to a reduction in spreads and lower margins through various refinancing’s.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the full impact of the economic lockdown was evident in the tanker rates. In view of the above, the Company brought forward the dry-docking of five vessels, originally scheduled for 2021, into the fourth quarter. Despite the weak market, the impact was mitigated by revenues generated by our vessels on fixed-time charter contracts, which allowed the Company to reach revenues of $131.6 million, an EBIDTA of $32.5 million, resulting to a net loss of $11.4 million before non-cash charges.

Total operating costs remained at the same level as the 2019 fourth quarter at $45.7 million, although five of our vessels underwent their scheduled drydocking in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to only one vessel for the same period of 2019. Daily average operating costs per vessel increased by only $185 per day, due to the valued efforts of our technical managers who had also to adjust to the harsh conditions of the Covid-19 implications, relating to crew safety and repatriation expenses that had become very challenging in today’s environment.

G&A expenses remained the same at $7.2 million, and depreciation and amortization were slightly lower at $34.6 million due to vessels sold in the prior 2020 quarters.

Finance costs were at $9.2 million, down by $4.5 million from the 2019 fourth quarter due to reduced outstanding debt, lower interest rates and positive bunker hedge valuations.

Management remains confident, along with most of our peers, that the tight fundamentals relating to vessel supply, oil demand, oil production and inventories have started to re-align, resulting in stronger rates going forward. In quarter four, the Company successfully completed its four-vessel new building program to a renowned oil major with the delivery of two eco-designed Suezmax vessels, with a maximum of 10 years employment.

Dividend – Common Shares

The Company will pay a dividend of $0.10 per common share in June 2021. Inclusive of this payment, TEN has returned to common shareholders close to $500 million in total dividends since its listing on the NYSE in 2002.

Subsequent Events

As of March 2021, the Company successfully re-chartered and agreed new employment contracts for nine vessels to major oil companies, including all three of its LNG carriers and vessels under construction. The minimum gross revenues to be generated by the LNG fleet, assuming no extension options are exercised, is expected to be around $150 million.

Corporate Strategy

TEN has successfully and profitably navigated these troubled waters so far. Looking ahead, we are fast approaching the point of a global economic restart that should facilitate bringing the barrels of oil missing due to the pandemic back into the markets and reaching their distant consumer destinations. With supply and demand fundamentals still at levels that could have created a tanker super-cycle had it not been for the pandemic, we believe the platform for this long-awaited bounce is set and could arrive with vigor similar to the one currently experienced in the dry bulk and container sector.

Evidence of this turnaround is appearing. Activity from various oil companies is picking up with interest for contracts of over three years increasing. In addition, we are in active in negotiations with some of our charterers to extend vessels existing employment at attractive rates.

On the sale & purchase front, the Company will pursue the divestment of some of its second-generation vessels particularly product tankers, while selectively identifying divestiture candidates in both its suezmax and aframax sectors. The maintenance of a modern young fleet remains a top priority and the sale of seven vessels with a 14-years average age in 2020 and their replacement with four newbuildings, two suezmaxes and two aframaxes is a testament to that.

In the meantime, Management’s obligation has been the physical and mental well-being of our seafarers, who have experienced extraordinary circumstances over the last 12 months. We would like to thank all involved in operations that have managed to maintain a normal working environment in these unprecedented times and we look forward to better times ahead.

In terms of the recent attention garnered by new energy alternatives and combustion fuels (LNG, ammonia, hydrogen etc), TEN is closely monitoring the situation and has formed a specialized team to oversee developments and suggest ways forward, if and when merited by advances in this area. Any upcoming newbuilding project will be evaluated with this question in mind. It is of interest in this regard that many vessels today continue to be built with conventional fuels technology in place.

“We are delighted to have produced positive results in what was a very turbulent year for the entire world. As we look ahead, we remain confident that the modernity of our fleet, coupled with the flexibility of our employment strategy will allow TEN to be a major beneficiary of the anticipated market upturn”, Mr George Sargolou, COO of TEN commented.

Source: Tsakos Energy Navigation