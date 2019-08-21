Tender for selling 2,054 units used reefer containers will be held. Company who is interested in is welcome to join.

The Bidding Instruction and the Quotation Form are attached for you to follow. Please read carefully before you offer.

Please offer your quotation based on the Clause 3 stated in the Bidding Instruction and the quotation must be valid until the completion of the Bidding Meeting.

The Quotation Form and Letter of Undertaking, LOU (refer to Bidding Instruction – Appendix 2) must be signed and sent to the designated email address: [email protected] “ONLY” not later than 12:30 PM 28th Aug, 2019 (Deadline, Taipei local time).

After submitting the Quotation Form and LOU to the designated email address, please send another notice email (WITHOUT any attachment) to PIC of the tender–Ziv Lai (email address: [email protected], Tel: +886-2-2455-0189) for notifying and confirming that you have sent the quotation form and LOU to the designated email address. Yang Ming will notify each Advanced Bidder to submit the required amount of the Bid Bond before the Bidding Meeting.

The Bidding Meeting is tentatively scheduled on 10:00 AM 11th Sept, 2019 at Yang Ming Head Quarter (Address: 271 Ming De 1st Road, Cidu District, Keelung, Taiwan(R.O.C.)), However Yang Ming reserves the right to reschedule the date and notify all Advanced Bidders at any time.

Source: Yang Ming