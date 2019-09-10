Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / Port News / Tender to be issued for $1bn Moroccan port in Q4 2019

Tender to be issued for $1bn Moroccan port in Q4 2019

in Port News 10/09/2019

Government officials from Morocco have reportedly been granted permission to build a port worth $1bn in Dakhla, with its tender expected to be issued by the fourth quarter of 2019 and project completion due in seven years.

Morocco’s cabinet reportedly approved plans to create a department that would oversee the port’s construction, according to Thomson Reuters, citing a Hespress report quoting cabinet minister Mustafa Al-Khalfi.

Al-Khalfi reportedly added that the project was part of Morocco’s strategy to expand port activity by 2030.
Source: Construction Week Online

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software