Terminal Operator May Sell Part Of Business

A major container terminal operator may sell its operations in the Netherlands.

APM Terminals’ APM Terminals Rotterdam is in talks over its “future”, according to A.P. Moller-Maersk.

“APMT-R is discussing their future in a strategic commission. The unions and all employees have been informed about these discussions,” said A.P. Moller-Maersk in a statement.

“However, no decisions are yet made and no deal is in sight. Whatever the future scenario will be, everyone will be informed well in time and all agreements will naturally be respected.”

APM Terminals Rotterdam has been operational since October 2000 and has an annual capacity of 3.25mTEUs.

Located in the Port of Rotterdam, it is a major transshipment centre for the British, Irish, Scandinavian and Baltic Markets.

The facility includes a 1,600m quay, 2,250 reefer connections, 13 Post Panamax Cranes, one barge crane, and electricity from renewable sources.

