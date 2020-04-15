Terminal Project Faces Eco Obstacle

A proposed container terminal project has been defended as it faces a roadblock following the publication of an environmental impact assessment report.

The Federal Review Panel Report concluded that Vancouver Fraser Port Authority ‘s Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, which requires the conversion of 177 ha of intertidal and subtidal habitat on Roberts Bank to construct a new three-berth container terminal, expand an existing causeway and enlarge an existing tug basin, “would result in numerous adverse residual and cumulative effects”.

However, the port authority said that in addition to its existing proposed mitigation measures, the report has provided it with a “road map” to further mitigate environmental impacts.

The port authority said it has a federal mandate to protect the environment and wants to build the terminal in a way that upholds this mandate and aligns with its sustainability vision.

The conclusion of the report, published on 27 March, comes despite its acknowledgement that construction and operation of the proposed project do not pose major technical challenges.

It said that project would enable an increase in container terminal capacity on Canada’s west coast and would also support competitiveness for Canadian markets linked to a marine shipping supply chain facing important changes, such as: mergers of ocean shipping lines; ocean carriers’ and terminal operators’ economic sustainability; terminal modernisation and an increase in container ship size.

The project would be funded by the port authority and private investment.

Source: portstrategy