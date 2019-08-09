Terminales Portuarios Euroandinos Paita Goes Live on N4 Upgrade as Site Continues Modernization Efforts

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced that Terminales Portuarios Euroandinos (TPE Paita) has gone live on N4 following its latest upgrade of the software, part of its larger strategic plan for process automation at Paita Port. The port, which initially launched N4 in May 2017, has since reduced bottlenecks, improved productivity and achieved transparency and traceability across the entire cargo lifecycle within the terminal. Now that previous operational challenges have been resolved, the N4 upgrade allows TPE Paita to set new automation and innovation goals to support the growth and increased demand it is experiencing.

Located in the Province of Paita, South America, the port of Paita is among the largest container ports in Perú and a leader in reefer containers movements. TPE Paita customers experience short transit times and have access to modern infrastructure for the handling and storage of cargo that follow international standards, guaranteeing safe and reliable processes. In 2009, TPE Paita was awarded a $250 million, 30-year concession to modernize and operate the Paita Port.

To support the needs of the multipurpose port, TPE Paita developed a modernization plan, which featured critical updates to both equipment and infrastructure, including N4, in order to highlight the port as one of the main points of development for foreign trade in the region. With its latest N4 upgrade, the port became the first in Peru to transition from MS Windows to Linux Sentos and in April 2019, Paita Port reached a productivity record of 34 gantry movements per hour.

“Since the original implementation of N4, TPE Paita has experienced much success in achieving our goals of updating and modernizing our port to compete on the international stage,” said Eduardo Cerdeira, Operations Manager, TPE Paita. “Having completed the construction of a new container yard, we were in need of a modern and high-functioning TOS capable of managing increasingly complex logistics at the port. N4 is the TOS of choice for terminals around the world to manage operations and the ability to absorb Navis’ experience and the benefits associated with having a tool built on international standards and best practices is a major factor in our decision to upgrade.”

“TPE Paita is a pivotal port for Peru that is committed to remaining on the forefront of innovation to deliver better service to its customers,” said Susan Gardner, VP and General Manager, the Americas, Navis. “The port is working hard to develop and implement new solutions to business challenges and having an updated version of N4 will allow it to move forward with its planned automation projects and gain a competitive advantage in the region.”

Source: Navis