Termont Montreal Inc. places order with Liebherr for STS and RMG cranes

The new STS and RMG cranes will operate at Termont’s Viau Terminal. The terminal opened in 2016 and quickly reached capacity. The new Liebherr equipment will help the terminal increase its capacity to 600,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit containers (TEU) and help maximise container handling potential on the Island of Montreal.

The new cranes will join five Liebherr STS cranes and eleven Liebherr RTGs already in operation at Termont Montreal. The new STS crane is a twin lift model identical to previously supplied cranes and features an outreach of 48 metres, a backreach of 15.24 metres, a span of 18.29 metres and a lift height over rail of 33.5 metres. The RMG is Liebherr’s first RMG sale in Canada and has a safe working load of 65 tonnes under twinlift spreader.

With a span of 36.6 metres, a lift height over rail of 18.5 metres and a single cantilever of 17 metres, the machine will stack containers one over five high. During quieter periods, the crane will carry out fully automatic stack housekeeping. However, in the event of an exception, the RMG can be controlled via a remote operator.

To help comply with the strict environmental conditions at the port, the RMG features a super quiet machinery trolley with extensive sound dampening features. Speaking about the order, Area Sales Manager – Americas with Liebherr Container Cranes, Ray Cronin commented, “We are delighted with this latest order from Termont, a partner with whom we have a long-standing and successful relationship.

We are very proud to continue this partnership and to provide equipment that will drive productivity and allow us to continue providing service and support for decades to come.”

