Tero Marine Celebrates a Record May Monthly Order Intake

The company also posted its best ever second quarter figures in its 35 year history in Q2 2021.

Maritime technology software specialist Tero Marine, part of the Ocean Technologies Group, is benefiting from the expansion in the use of digital technology by ship operators as they leverage their ships’ data to help create process efficiencies.

With more than 2000 TM Master licenses worldwide, Tero Marine has helped ship operators re-think and re-engineer their ship management operations to offer real efficiencies. It’s software suite of products comprise of modules for ship maintenance, procurement, HSEQ and Crewing. These user-friendly technologies support ship owners and managers’ decision making from planning through to execution.

Talking about this great milestone in the company’s history, Global Sales Director Tarjei Isaksen said, “The shipping industry is really embracing digitalisation and the pandemic has accelerated this process as global ship operators realise the benefits that can be achieved by utilising our user-friendly technology to increase the operational efficiency, control and safety of both their fleets and crews.”

“We have had great feedback from our existing customers and I believe a huge part of our success is down to our continued investment in new products like TM Insight and the PO approval app which have been developed due to customer feedback. We are an innovative company, small enough to give our clients that personal customer service approach but big enough and financially secure so that our customers feel confident in placing their trust in us and choosing TM Master as their long-term solution for fleet management,” said Rune Lyngaas, Tero Marine’s CEO.

“Our new management team have really focused on innovation which is why I believe we have enjoyed our largest monthly order intake in May and are on track to have our best ever second quarter. Looking at our opportunity pipeline, I am confident that TM Master is one of the fastest growing fleet management software systems in the market today.”

Interested companies can attend Tero Marine’s annual TM Master User Conference which takes place in Bergen on 22nd and 23rd September 2021.

The rapidly expanding company also has a series of jobs opportunities ranging from sales positions to software developers and data analysts.

Tero Marine is part of the Ocean Technologies Group which is a global learning and operational technology company built on historic and iconic maritime brands Seagull Maritime and Videotel. The Group is further strengthened by the COEX, Marlins, and Maritime Training Services brands and boasts over 100 years’ collective experience of helping the most successful ship operators achieve the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.

Ocean Technologies Group is dedicated to realising the potential of every seafarer and every ship, with its global team of over 300 Oceaneers, to help make the industry safer, stronger and able to excel.

Source: Ocean Technologies Group