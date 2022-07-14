Texas grid takes emergency actions to avoid blackouts amid heatwave

Texas’s power grid operator on Wednesday took emergency measures to avoid rolling blackouts as soaring electricity demand threatened to outpace available supplies amid a stifling heatwave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid that serves more than 26 million customers, initiated a rarely-used emergency program that is triggered when supplies fall below a critical safety margin. That program allows ERCOT to require providers turn on supplies.

Earlier, ERCOT had urged residents to cut power use between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., the hottest hours of the day. It also warned of a risk for rolling blackouts. Residents were asked to turn up thermostats, defer the use of high-power appliances and turn off swimming pool pumps.

The emergency notice came after ERCOT began paying suppliers an average of $5,000 per magawatt hour to keep generators running. That price is the highest the grid operator pays.

As temperatures once again above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), higher than the average for this time of the year, the state projected Wednesday’s peak demand to hit 78,762 megawatts. It takes precautions when the safety margin is less than 2,300 megawatts.

ERCOT blamed forced outages at coal- and natural gas-fed power plants, and low wind power generation.

“Texans need to know why so many coal & natural gas plants are failing,” energy consultant Doug Lewin tweeted on Wednesday.

ERCOT data showed 2.7 gigawatts less power available from coal and gas plants than on Monday, when the state faced a similar shortfall, said Lewin.

It was the third time this year that ERCOT has called on residents to cut power usage and the second time it has warned of the potential for rolling blackouts. On Monday, it avoided forced cuts when some cryptocurrency miners agreed to halt operations.

Lee Bratcher, president of Texas Blockchain Council, said all of the state’s large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, which consume about 1,000 megawatts, are currently offline because of ERCOT’s call for conservation and high power prices.

Petrochemical maker LyondellBasell (LYB.N) said its Texas operations are working on ways “to reduce electricity demand without shutting down assets or compromising the safety and reliability of our operations,” a spokesperson said.

In February 2021 a grid failure led to the deaths of more than 200 people in freezing weather and prompted an overhaul of the grid regulator.

AccuWeather forecast temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, will reach 104 F on Wednesday. That would be the hottest day in the city since August 2015 and compares with a normal high of 94 F for this time of year, according to federal data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Scott DiSavino; additional reporting by Laila Kearney Gary McWilliams; Editing by Marguerita Choy)