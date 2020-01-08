TFG First To Launch Free Podcast, Video and Guides for Incoterms® 2020 Rules

Trade Finance Global (TFG), in partnership with Bob Ronai, a member of the International Chamber of Commerce Incoterms® Drafting Group to draft the new Incoterms® 2020 Rules, has published a series of 12 free educational guides, 11 podcasts and 4 videos for trade practitioners.

The new rules, which come into effect immediately, are used globally by trade practitioners, shipping experts, trade financiers, legal firms and policymakers to help clearly define rules and responsibilities when it comes to the shipment of goods between buyers and sellers.

What are the key changes for the 2020 rules?

1. Bills of lading with an on-board notation and the FCA Incoterms® rule

2. Costs, where they are listed

3. Different levels of insurance cover in CIF and CIP

4. Arranging for carriage with the seller’s or buyers own means of transport in FCA, DAP, DPU and DDP

5. Change in the 3-letter initials for DAT to DPU

6. Inclusion of security-related requirements within carriage obligations and costs

7. Explanatory notes for users

Free Resources

In line with its mission to remove the barriers to trade finance, Trade Finance Global has worked with Bob Ronai to publish a series of very extensive podcasts and videos, explaining each Incoterms® rule, rule by rule, the pros and cons of each, as well as specific use cases. TFG have also created a full set of mini guides, commentary and handbooks, to be used alongside the Incoterms® 2020, ICC’s rule book.

With thousands of businesses using TFG’s educational and learning materials each month, the team were committed to updating its 2010 Rules for shipping and transport to bring clarity and reduce confusion, which is good for trade and good for buyers and sellers. For the many small to medium sized businesses who are time constrained and want to find quick information on shipping rules, TFG’s resource centre aims to provide knowledge and insights on freight forwarding.

All guides are freely available to listen to and download at: https://www.tradefinanceglobal.com/freight-forwarding/incoterms/

Source: Trade Finance Global (TFG)