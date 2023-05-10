Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / TGF Marine expands physical supply on the US Gulf Coast

TGF Marine expands physical supply on the US Gulf Coast

in International Shipping News 10/05/2023

Global bunker supplier TFG Marine will now supply HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO at the berth areas of ports of Corpus Christi, Ingleside and Point Comfort in Texas, US.

The company already supplies bunkers at US Gulf Coast offshore areas from at least four bunker barges.

Silhouettes of multiple oil tankers off the coast of Texas in the Gulf of Mexico near Galveston Bay. Getty Images

TFG Marine said it can deliver stem sizes of up to 3,000 mt in the berth areas.

Last month, it started HSFO supply in Corpus Christi and the Point Comfort bunker station.
Source: Engine

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software