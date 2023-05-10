TGF Marine expands physical supply on the US Gulf Coast

Global bunker supplier TFG Marine will now supply HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO at the berth areas of ports of Corpus Christi, Ingleside and Point Comfort in Texas, US.

The company already supplies bunkers at US Gulf Coast offshore areas from at least four bunker barges.

TFG Marine said it can deliver stem sizes of up to 3,000 mt in the berth areas.

Last month, it started HSFO supply in Corpus Christi and the Point Comfort bunker station.

Source: Engine