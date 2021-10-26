Thai Jan-Sept Exports Rise 15.5% Y/Y – Commerce Minister

Recent News

  

in World Economy News 27/10/2021

Thailand’s exports rose 15.5% in January-September from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ministry data on Friday showed exports in September rose more than expected by 17.1% from a year earlier, with imports up 30.3% year-on-year and a trade surplus at $0.61 billion.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by James Pearson)

