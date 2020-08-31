Thai July exports fall 11.9% y/y, current account turns to surplus – c.bank

Thailand’s current account surplus was $1.79 billion in July after a deficit of $247 million in the previous month, the central bank said on Monday.

Exports declined 11.9% in July from a year earlier after tumbling 24.6% in June.

Imports slumped 25.4% in July from a year earlier, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.11 billion for the month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)