Thai refiner IRPC to produce 52KT of IMO-compliant fuel in November

Thai refiner IRPC Pcl says it will produce 52,000 tonnes of low-sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) in November, making it the first refinery in Thailand to produce IMO-compliant fuel.

“IRPC is the first refinery in Thailand to launch this IMO fuel oil to the market,” the company’s President Noppadol Pinsupa said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company is able to produce 60,000 tonnes of LSFO to meet the 0.5% sulphur content requirement set by IMO for bunker fuel from January, IRPC said.

IRPC, a subsidiary of the state-owned PTT Pcl, aims to sell 65% of its LSFO in Thailand and export the rest.

LFSO demand in Asia and Middle East stands at 9.3 million tonnes per month versus available supply of 4.7 million tonnes, IRPC said.

