Thai rice exports rise nearly 12% this year -ministry

Thailand’s rice exports from Jan 1.to Aug. 29 climbed 11.91% from the same period a year earlier to 5.29 million metric tons, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The top export markets were Indonesia, Iraq, South Africa, the United States and China, Foreign Trade Department Director-General Ronarong Poolphiphat said at a briefing.

Global rice prices have risen after India, the world’s top exporter, banned exports in July, leaving a shortfall of 10 million tons.

Thailand, the world’s second-largest rice exporter, expects to ship 8 million tons of rice this year, ministry data showed.

Fifth-largest Myanmar said last week it also plans to curb exports.

The Philippines is interested in a rice import agreement with Thailand, Thai foreign trade official Ronarong said, adding that there would be clarity over the deal by the end of next month.

“If prices are good, farmers will grow more,” he said.

Ronarong also warned that drought conditions brought on by an El Nino weather pattern will affect production for next year.

