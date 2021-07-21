Thailand believed to pass in 138,000 tonnes feed wheat tender- trade

Thailand-based feed producers’ association TFMA is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Wednesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Prices were regarded as too high. Lowest price offer was believed to be $308 a tonne c&f for October only shipment and $318 for October/December.

The wheat was sought in three consignments: one of 40,000 tonnes for shipment between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, one of 51,000 tonnes between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 plus one of 47,000 tonnes for shipment between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)