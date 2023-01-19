Thailand issues tenders for up to 135,000 tonnes feed wheat -traders

Recent News

  

A group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase up to 135,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Jan 18.

One consignment of about 75,000 tonnes is sought for shipment between Feb. 15 and March 15, while another 60,000 tonne-consignment is sought for shipment between July 1 and July 31.

The wheat can be sourced from country worldwide, except Pakistan, Ukraine and Russia.

In the last reported purchase by Thailand on Jan. 4, an importer group bought about 75,000 tonnes of feed wheat expected to have been sourced from optional origins.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

