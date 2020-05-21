Thailand Marine Department – confirmation of entry for vessels entering Thai waters

The club have received further queries in respect of the applicability of the Thailand Marine Department announcement no 45/2020 effective 22 March 2020 that required all seafarers coming into the country to be able to prove medical coverage of up to $100,000 in respect of COVID-19. This had led to requests for specific confirmation of entry letters to be issued by the club, and other IG clubs, to satisfy these requirements.

The club can confirm a subsequent announcement no 53/2020 was issued effective 26 March 2020 and has superseded no 45/2020. This has removed the requirement for seafarers to provide specific evidence of medical coverage of up to $100,000 in respect of COVID-19. On this basis, the club can confirm that while routine requests for confirmation of insurance limits or cover may still be made by the authorities in Thailand, these should be satisfied by the provision of the member’s certificate of entry. If this is not accepted then please speak to your usual club contact.

For the sake of good order, a further Marine Department Announcement no 54/2020 has been issued and is effective 26 March 2020. This announcement deals with a number of practical issues for shipowners including the disinfecting of the ship, provision of hand sanitiser on board the ship, the wearing of masks by crew members/passengers and adequate social distancing on board the ship.

Source: The Standard Club