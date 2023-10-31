Thailand to develop northeast dry port as regional connectivity hub

Thailand is developing its northeastern dry port of Nong Khai as a regional connectivity hub and pilot border checkpoint, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Sunday.

Concerned agencies will team up to facilitate commerce in all aspects, making the country investment-worthy with swift cross-border trade and transportation, Chai said in a statement, quoting Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin as saying during his field trip to Nong Khai province bordering Laos.

Implementation of the integrated “One Stop Service,” which combines all state services into one single platform, will improve the efficiency of business negotiations and the exchange of goods between investors and entrepreneurs, according to Chai.

He said that the prime minister also instructed authorities to strengthen cooperation, reduce obstacles to international shipping, improve related regulations and laws, and develop a seamless e-logistic process.

Source: Xinhua