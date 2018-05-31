Thailand’s April coal imports jump 22% on year to 2.32 mil mt

Thailand imported 2.32 million mt of coal in April, up 21.5% year on year, with sharp increases in anthracite coal and other coal, according to latest data released by the customs department.

Of the total, the country imported 921,884 mt of bituminous coal in the month, down 8.3% year on year. The coal was largely from Australia, with 422,503 mt, up 41.4%, followed by Indonesia with 371,670 mt, 41.7% lower.

The import of other coal spiked 73.7% year on year to 1.38 million mt in April, with the coal mostly from Indonesia at 1.32 million mt, up 79.3%.

Thailand imported 26,393 mt of anthracite coal in the month, up 67.1% year on year, mostly from Vietnam.

In the first four months of the year, Thailand imported 7.8 million mt of coal, up 4.2% year on year. It was mainly bituminous coal, at 2.67 million mt, down 31.2%, while other coal totaled 5.06 million mt, up 43.2%. Indonesia and Australia remained key suppliers of coal to Thailand in the period.

Meanwhile, Thailand produced 3.56 million mt of lignite in the first three months, down 10.5% year on year, according to data released May 12 by the Energy Policy and Planning Office.

The country consumed a combined 9.54 million mt of coal and lignite over January-March, down 0.5% year on year. Of the total, coal-fired power plants consumed 5.69 million mt, down 1.3% year on year, with the rest being consumed by other industrial users.

Data on production and consumption for April and the first four months is scheduled to be released next month.

Source: Platts