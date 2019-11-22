Thailand’s EGAT awards tender to buy its first spot LNG cargoes

State-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand has awarded its first spot tender to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), two industry sources said.

The company bought two LNG cargoes of 65,000 tonnes each for delivery in December 2019 and April 2020 through a tender, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

Details of the seller and price could not immediately be confirmed.

The company is seeking government approval to import one more spot LNG cargo, the source added.

EGAT finalised an agreement this year with PTT LNG for 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of regasification capacity at the country’s solitary LNG receiving terminal.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)