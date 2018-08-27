Thailand’s exports of most oil products rise in Jul; heavy fuel oil exports dip

Thailand exported more automotive diesel, naphtha and jet fuel in July, but reduced shipments of heavy fuel oil, the Customs Department’s latest data showed.

During the month, the country exported 88,906 b/d of automotive diesel, up 54.7% year on year, mainly to Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. It exported 55,427 b/d of naphtha, more than 3.5 times higher than a year ago; and 21,335 b/d of jet fuel, up 71.3% year on year.

Thailand exported 61,290 b/d of heavy fuel oil in July, down 1.4% year on year, mostly to Singapore and Cambodia.

Thailand’s shipments of automotive diesel, jet fuel, heavy fuel oil and naphtha all rose in the first seven months compared with a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Policy and Planning Office released on August 12, the country’s domestic consumption of oil products in the first half of 2018 climbed 2.7% year on year to 1.16 million b/d.

Currently, Thailand has a total refining capacity of 1.234 million b/d, unchanged from 2017, the data showed.

Source: Platts