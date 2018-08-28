Thailand’s July coal imports jump 57% on year to 2.3 mil mt

Thailand imported nearly 2.3 million mt of coal in July, surging 56.5% from the same month in 2017, according to latest customs data released over the weekend.

Of the total, 782,903 mt was bituminous coal, up 41.6% year on year, with the cargoes mainly from Australia — 438,067 mt, 53.2% higher year on year and Indonesia — 343,880 mt, up 29.4%.

Imports of other coals shot up 66.6% year on year to 1.5 million mt in July. They were imported mostly from Indonesia — 1.45 million mt, up 61.4% from a year earlier, and Russia with 45,706 mt, up from none last year.

Thailand imported 21,106 mt of anthracite coal in the month, up 12.8% year on year.

In the first seven months, Thailand imported 14.57 million mt of coal, up 12% year on year, comprising mainly bituminous coal — 4.64 million mt, down 23.9% year on year.

Other coals accounted for 9.83 million mt, up 44.7% from the same period in 2017.

Indonesia and Australia remained key suppliers.

Source: Platts