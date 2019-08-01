Thailand’s PTT buys Agbami crude cargo for early Oct arrival-sources

Thailand’s state oil company PTT has bought one cargo of Nigerian Agbami crude on behalf of Thai refiner IRPC via a tender awarded last week, two trade sources said.

The cargo was bought at a premium of around $3 a barrel to dated Brent on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis, said one of the sources.

The cargo of less than 1 million barrels of crude will be delivered in early October, the source said.

Details about the seller and prices were not immediately available.

In May, PTT bought up to 1.8 million barrels of sweet crude to be delivered in July and August, most of which were Nigerian and U.S. crude.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang; editing by Christian Schmollinger)