Thailand’s PTT did not award July sour crude tender -sources

Thailand’s PTT did not award a tender to buy sour crude loading in July, three trade sources said on Wednesday.

The tender was meant for refiner IRPC, but offers were “not economical”, one of the sources said, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

It was unclear whether IRPC would re-issue its tender.

Energy companies do not typically comment on commercial matters.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan Editing by Joseph Radford)