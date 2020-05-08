Thailand’s PTT issues EOI to seek LNG cargo for late June – sources

Recent News

  

08/05/2020

Thailand’s PTT has issued an expression of interest (EOI) to seek a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late June, two industry sources said on Friday.

The company is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis and offers are due by May 11, one of them said.

An EOI indicates a serious interest from a buyer and short-listed sellers are then typically invited to offer a price for cargoes they are able to sell during that period.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

