Thailand’s PTT PTT.BK has issued a buy tender seeking two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between end-August to September, according to two industry sources on Wednesday.

PTT is seeking the cargoes for delivery on Aug. 29-Sept. 1, and Sept. 28-29. The tender closes on Aug. 21.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)