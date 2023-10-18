The 1st overseas regional sub-committee of DRIVE GREEN NETWORK

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is pleased to announce that it held the first overseas regional subcommittee meeting of DRIVE GREEN NETWORK (DGN*¹), a framework to promote environmental management for the entire “K” LINE Group. Under this framework, each group company sets its own environmental goals, and all these activities are consolidated as a group effort towards continuous promotion of environmental preservation activities. Formerly, DGN has been holding annual online conferences with the participation of all members (43 companies in 18 countries). However, in response to requests from group company representatives for more in-depth discussions through face-to-face interactive communication, the subcommittee meeting was planned and held for as the first attempt, inviting representatives from 6 group companies in Southeast Asia (Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore).

At the sub-committee meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand on September 26, 2023, each company shared its own efforts to achieve its respective environmental goals and engaged in a lively exchange of ideas.

In addition to environmental topics, participants deepened their understanding of sustainability management through topics such as “Sustainable Procurement” and the marine plastic pollution, which is a common issue in many countries. We will hold similar events in other regions of the world to deepen solidarity and raise the level of our efforts for overall sustainability, not only environmental but also social, across the entire group

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaish