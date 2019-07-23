The 1st Summer School “Shipping in Action” organized by HMC/ICS Greek Branch & Alba Graduate Business School, The American College of Greece (Alba) has been successfully concluded

Hellenic Management Centre/ICS Greek Branch and Alba successfully organized the 1st Summer School “Shipping in Action”, from 8 to 12 July 2019, in Greece.

We were very glad to welcome 20 participants from Greece and Abroad who had the opportunity to attend a unique educational experience through a practice centered approach, educational field visits and lectures delivered by distinguished industry speakers.

The participants attended four highly educationally and professionally approached Masterclass Sessions, delivered by Mr Ilias Bissias, Visiting Lecturer at Alba & Director at Naftika Chronika, Dr George Vaggelas, Visiting Lecturer at Alba & Managing Director at Ports & Shipping Advisory, Mr Simon Ward, FICS, Director at Ursa Shipbrokers & Lecturer at HMC/ICS Greek Branch and Dr Alexandros Glykas, Visiting Lecturer at Alba & Director at DYNAMARINE Co.

During the sessions, participants gained a true understanding of the Greek Shipping industry (the Greek Shipping Miracle) and were introduced to the international shipping business, the new technologies in shipping, the current environmental issues and the commercial part of shipping such us S&P and Chartering.

Participants, also, visited leading ship management companies – Tsakos Group, Laskaridis Shipping Company Ltd & Danaos Shipping Co. Ltd – where they were introduced to their structure and functions. They had a tour onboard EVIA PETROL II; a tanker vessel of Seaven Tanker Management, taking them around the bridge, the upper deck, the accommodation and the engine room explaining the main parts of the vessel and its relevant functions. They, also, visited PCT COSCO, where they had a guided tour by the PCT Commercial Manager, Mr Tassos Vamvakides, at the terminals, introducing their services, specifications, operational procedures & regulations of the port.

A Workshop on “Networking for a lifetime” was organized and delivered by Ms. Maria Moragiannis, Director of Alba Career Office, and was an opportunity to expand their networking skills and prepare the next steps of their career.

Moreover, all attendees had the opportunity to utilize the strong shipping network through educational and cultural activities, such a guided tour and a 2hrs seminar onboard SS. HELLAS LIBERTY Museum, visited Acropolis Museum and also enjoyed their free time at Athens Riviera.

We are very proud of this cooperation, as both, Alba and HMC /ICS Greek Branch are the two leading institutions in Maritime Education in Greece. Alba is a leading European Business School with a strong expertise in shipping education that offers three well-known graduate academic programs in shipping. HMC is a major professional maritime training and education provider to the shipping industry for the last 20 years and exclusively represents the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers in Greece, since 2005. Through the ICS Professional Maritime Programme, candidates get prepared to sit for the ICS Examinations, which lead to the ICS Membership, a mark of professionalism in the shipping industry globally.

Soon will be announced the new dates for the 2nd Summer School “Shipping in Action” in 2020!

Source: ICS Greek Branch