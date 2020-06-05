The Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for July, August and September 2020

Changes impact several trades, but especially Asia – North Europe trade

In light of the extraordinary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of THE Alliance will adjust the schedules for July, August and September for the Asia – North Europe trade and July for the remaining trades, in order to match market demand. The details of the blank sailings and network adjustments are listed below:

Asia and North Europe

FE4 will remain merged with FE2 until the end of September 2020.

FE2 will continue to run combined rotation with eastbound routing via Cape of Good Hope as follows:

Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Singapore – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Southampton – Le Havre – Hamburg – Rotterdam – (Cape of Good Hope) – Singapore – Pusan

FE3 will extend to cover direct calling at Central China ports from July to September as follows:

Ningbo – Shanghai – Xiamen – Kaohsiung – Hong Kong – Yantian – (Suez) – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – London Gateway – (Suez) – Jebel Ali – Singapore – Yantian – Hong Kong – Kaohsiung – Ningbo

Asia and the Mediterranean

Week 28 – MD2, MD3 void

Week 29 – MD1 void

Week 31 – MD2, MD3 void

Transpacific – West Coast

Week 27 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Week 28 – PS4 void

Week 29 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Week 30 – PS4 void

Week 31 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

PS5 will continue to be suspended for weeks 27 to 31.

Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez canals)

EC3 will tentatively remain merged with EC1 in July, though this could change.

Asia and Middle East

AG1 will remain merged with AG3 in July under the current AG3 combined service rotation.

AG2 will maintain westbound direct calling at Xiamen in July.

Asia and India

Week 28 – PS3 (India sector) void

Week 30 – PS3 (India sector) void

Transatlantic

Week 26 – AL1, AL4 void

Week 28 – AL1 void

Week 29 – AL4 void

Week 31 – AL1 void

THE Alliance will continue to closely monitor the latest market situation during the COVID-19 pandemic and provide updates on any necessary service changes. The affected services are expected to resume normal operations once market conditions improve. The members of THE Alliance would like to thank their respective customers for their kind understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. Together, we will navigate the challenges and stand strong.

Source: Port Of Hamburg