The Alliance Announces COVID-19 Response Measures for May and June 2020

Following the global outbreak of COVID-19, the members of THE Alliance have revised schedules for May and June to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. The details of blank sailings are announced as below in response to lower market demand due to the spread of the virus.

Asia and North Europe

The FE2 and FE4 loops will be merged from week 19 to week 26, the combined service will be named as FE2, and its rotation will be as follows:

Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Yantian – Singapore – (North Continent Ports rotation subject to berth window availability) – Singapore – Pusan

Asia and the Mediterranean

Week 19 – MD1 and MD3 void

Week 20 – MD2 void

Week 21 – MD1 void

Week 22 – MD2 and MD3 void

Week 23 – MD1 void

Week 24 – MD2 and MD3 void

Week 25 – MD1 void

Week 26 – MD2 void

Transpacific – West Coast

PS5 will be suspended from week 19 until week 26

Week 19 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Week 20 – PS4 void

Week 21 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Week 22 – PS4 void

Week 23 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Week 24 – PS4 void

Week 25 – PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Week 26 – PS4 void

Transpacific – East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals)

EC3 remains merged with EC1 through week 19 to week 26.

Asia and Middle East

AG1 and AG3 loops will be merged from week 19 to week 26, the combined service will be named as AG3, and its rotation will be as follows:

Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Ningbo – Kaohsiung – Shekou – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Hamad – Jubail – Abu Dhabi – Sohar – Port Kelang – Singapore – Hong Kong – Qingdao

In addition, in the AG2 loop, a Westbound direct call to Xiamen port will be added from week 19 to week 26 with the latest rotation as follows:

Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – Shekou – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Umm Qasr – Hamad – Jebel Ali – Singapore – Shanghai

Despite the above-mentioned adjustments, the members of THE Alliance are committed to deliver reliable services to our respective customers and provide alternative solutions to keep supply chains moving. The affected services are expected to resume normal operation dependent on market conditions. THE Alliance will continue to closely monitor the situation of the pandemic and respond effectively. During these uncertain times, THE Alliance will continue to seek every possible means to protect the interests of our respective clients, vendors, and employees. We appreciate your continued support and understanding through these challenging times. Let us manage this crisis jointly and stand together.

Source: Port Of Hamburg